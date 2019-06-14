FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #25: Saints Offseason Program concludes, Anthony Davis saga continues

“I must tell you, I like the vibe too. I think this team feels like a contender, looks like a contender and they break camp, in my mind, looking just like that and I think obviously when you have this much success in the last two years with a lot of young players, sometimes the offseason can get a little complacent, you can kind of go through the motions...I don’t think that’s the case. They looked very competitive, they were very fiery in May reps and June reps so that is certainly an encouraging sign.”