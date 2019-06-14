FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #25: Saints Offseason Program concludes, Anthony Davis saga continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints wrapped up their offseason program Thursday with the last minicamp practice. Meanwhile, the Pelicans’ ongoing saga with Anthony Davis’ inevitable trade continues to take new turns. The latest FOX 8 Overtime podcast delves into both subjects with Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan.
Fazende on the overall mindset of the team heading into summer:
“I must tell you, I like the vibe too. I think this team feels like a contender, looks like a contender and they break camp, in my mind, looking just like that and I think obviously when you have this much success in the last two years with a lot of young players, sometimes the offseason can get a little complacent, you can kind of go through the motions...I don’t think that’s the case. They looked very competitive, they were very fiery in May reps and June reps so that is certainly an encouraging sign.”
Hagan on the Pelicans holding their ground:
“You kind of just naturally get wrapped up in saying ‘Well, where does AD wanna go? What’s on AD’s mind?’ AD’s list doesn’t matter. What matters is the Pelicans’ compensation, that’s what you have to understand and I think that’s where the organization did a good job of putting their foot down and saying ‘we’re not going to be rushed and bullied into a deal. We are going to wait until we can get a clearer picture of what Boston can offer.’”
