FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #26: St. James HS Coach Robert Valdez

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
St. James Coach Robert Valdez on attending Alvin Kamara’s 7-on-7 football tournament:
“Just getting out there and competing and seeing different types of schemes and speeds and getting a chance to see Alvin Kamara. That dude is strong, he doesn’t look too big but he’s a solid rock. I shook his hand and was like ‘Woah, okay, you in the gym dude.’”
Valdez on his team’s aggressive early season schedule:
“We have a lot of regional rivalries and this is before you get to district and our district is bananas as well so it’s good. It prepares our kids. I don’t think that you’re going to see anybody bigger, faster or more athletic than East St. John or Destrehan, not that we don’t respect other programs. You’re going to be tested on so many levels by the speed and athleticism of West St. John so hopefully by the time we get to district and playoffs that the game starts slowing down a little bit.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
