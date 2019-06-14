Man accused of raping young girl faces new child rape charges

METIARIE, La. (WVUE) - A Harvey man, recently arrested on charges of abusing and raping a 12-year-old girl since she was 3-years-old faces new crimes after a second person has come forward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
Tilman Carolise, 53, was rearrested on Tuesday (June 11) and booked with sexual batter and indecent behavior with a juvenile, the report said.
Nola.com | The Times-Picayune spoke with Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in the report.
A woman in her 20s told investigators Carolise had inappropriately touched her and made sexual propositions when she was 16.
She alleged the abused occurred at the same house where Carolise and four others are suspected of sexually and physically abusing the 12-year-old child.
Tilman Carolise, Harrington Matherne and Farrel Tregre are accused of raping the young girl at a home in the 500 block of Fairmont Street in Harvey while Tina and Terri Tregre acted as lookouts.
