Nicondra: Humidity is back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few more clouds in the offering today and you can feel the difference in the air. Our respite to spring is done and the muggies are moving back in full force as high pressure moves on to the east. The circulation around that high is bringing our winds back around to the east southeast and allowing the Gulf moisture to return. We will see seasonable temperatures in the 90s during the day and low 70s overnight through Father’s Day with minimal rain chances. Even though showers return they will be isolated and brief enough that any outdoor plans with Dad should still be fine. More typical June afternoon storms return for the start of next week.