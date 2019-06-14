NOAA declares Unusual Mortality Event for triple the historical average of dolphin strandings

NORTHERN GULF, La. (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared an “Unusual Mortality Event” regarding a growing number of dolphin deaths in the gulf.
They say hundreds dolphins have gotten stranded from the Florida Panhandle to the Louisiana Coast.
A mother dolphin jumping from the water with her calf in Bay Campo may seem normal, but if you look closer, they're covered in freshwater lesions.
It's an indication marine mammal experts say is unhealthy.
"That's how they scratch. You know, they don't have fingers like you and I. When they have a parasite or something, they go up and hit the water, so that it kind of helps them scratch, or they scratch against each other, but that's when their skins are irritated," Dr. Moby Solangi, Executive Director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies said.
The number of sightings like this is growing and concerning, according to NOAA.
“We are declaring an Unusual Mortality Event, or UME, for common bottle nose dolphins in the Northern Gulf of Mexico from Franklin County in the Florida Panhandle, through Louisiana,” Dr. Erin Fougères, NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region Marine Mammal Stranding Program Administrator said.
Researchers with the agency said they've documented approximately three times the historical average of dolphin strandings in the Northern Gulf since February.
“Between February 1 and May 31, 261 dolphins have stranded, compared to the historical average of 87 animals for this time period,” Fougères said.
The strandings so far in June jumped to 279.
Data collected by NOAA shows dolphin deaths are highest in Mississippi and Louisiana, and may be due to the lingering effects from the BP oil spill and opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
“There is just a lot of freshwater and low salinity in the area right now. So we are seeing some animals with freshwater skin lesions and that is one contributing factor that we’re looking into right now,” Fougères said.
The organization says necropsies, or animal autopsies, were performed but the dolphins were either too decomposed or found in remote locations, and an accurate cause for their deaths could not be determined.
"Some of the stranded dolphins have had visible skin lesions that are consistent with freshwater exposure, and samples are being collected for testing," Fougères said.
While NOAA can't identify the direct cause for the deaths yet, they are taking immediate action under this declaration.
"We'll be bringing together a group of technical experts to help guide the investigation, and collect and evaluate all the necropsy reports and histopathology results that we have in to date," Dr. Teri Rowles, NOAA Fisheries Coordinator of the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program said.
NOAA experts said the public can help by reporting any sick, stranded and dead dolphins to their local stranding network. They also advise not to approach any marine mammals that are in distress or dead.
