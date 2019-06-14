Police: Dad tells carjacker to leave him and his son alone

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man walking his son to his vehicle on Thursday morning was almost carjacked in the Bayou St. John area, according to initial police reports.
New Orleans police said in an initial report that the 23-year-old victim was putting his son into the car when he was approached by someone who demanded his keys.
The alleged carjacked told the victim to take his son out of the car. After the victim refused to hand over his keys, the two got into an argument.
The robber then left the scene.
Police say it happened in the 1600 blk. of N. Gayoso St. around 7:50 a.m.
If you know anything about this attempted carjacking, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
