Report: Hannan star football player fights for life after ATV crash

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A star football player at Archbishop Hannan High School is fighting for his life after serious injuries he suffered during an ATV crash in Hammond on May 22, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
Brendan David, 18, of Mandeville graduated from the Covington high school on May 17, however he’s been in the hospital since the accident.
David played running back at Hannan and earned a scholarship to Trine University.
Now, he faces a scarier challenge than any he’s seen on a football field – severe brain injury.
He is unconscious, but breathing on his own, according to family members quoted in the report.
A Facebook page, Brendan’s Miracle, was created to help document his journey. A hashtag for social media, #42strong, is also building awareness.
Doctors said his recovery so far has been positive. You can read the full report here.
