VIDEO: Jack Strain bonds out of jail after charges of child rape, incest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was released from jail on bond Friday afternoon.
Strain, 56, was arrested Tuesday morning as he walked out of his house on the North Shore. He was being held on a $400,000 bond.
Strain did not address the allegations against him.
“There will be plenty of comments. But not today guys. There’s time for that and that’s in a courtroom, not here in the street,” Strain said. “There will be plenty of comments whenever we go to court.”
He was charged in a grand jury indictment with two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.
According to prosecutors, Strain is accused of committing aggravated rape on one victim between June 1, 1979 and July 19, 1980, and another victim between Jan. 1, 1975 and Sept. 8, 1981. Both of the victims were under the age of 12, according to the indictment.
The dates mean the first alleged rape happened when Strain was 12. He was born on Nov. 28, 1962.
He is also accused of committing aggravated incest on the third victim and committing indecent behavior with the same victim between April 1, 1996, and July 1, 2002. The victims were under the age of 17.
Strain is also accused of committing aggravated incest and sexual battery on a fourth victim around June 1, 2004.
He faces life in prison if convicted on the charges.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.