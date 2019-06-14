Warm Finish to the Week

Today will be a transition day as we get a little warmer and see a little more humidity. The center of a high pressure system that has been over us will move east, and we will see a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico. The onshore winds will bring moisture levels back up to more typical humidity levels for this time of year. The break from the muggies sure was nice, though.
Temperatures will be in the low 90s today through the weekend. A few spotty storms will develop over the weekend, but they shouldn’t have a major impact on outdoor events for Father’s Day. More typical, daily afternoon storms take over next week.
