Former zookeeper with New Orleans ties creates beignet toy set
By Jade Myers | June 15, 2019 at 8:38 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 11:42 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Something that seems like it was made just for Louisiana kids: toy beignets.

Sarah Sulzer, a former zookeeper at Audubon Zoo, used her creativity to craft a beignet toy set, according to our partners at NOLA.com|Times- Picayune.

The set was made through her company Creole Kids’ website and includes things that resemble beignets and the things needed to make them. The play set includes, three plastic beignets, fake powdered sugar, a fryer basket, tongs and a powdered sugar shaker.

Sulzer said she got the idea for making this kit after noticing her nieces and nephews did not have local pretend food to play with, according to our partners at NOLA.com| The Times- Picayune.

The toys are available through Creole Kids’ website.

