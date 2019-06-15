NOPD searching for man reported missing from New Orleans and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported missing in New Orleans and Mississippi.
Police are searching for 56-year-old John McCarron.
McCarron was reported missing from the 5200 block of Coliseum Street.
According to the reporting person, McCarron was hired to care for her elderly aunt. When she arrived at the aunt’s home just before 11 a.m. on June 13, she learned that her aunt had not been taken care of in days. McCarron and his vehicle were reported missing from the location.
The last time McCarron was seen was on June 6.
McCarron has also been reported missing to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of McCarron are asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.
