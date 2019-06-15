Remembering Camille: Bay St. Louis

Bay St. Louis, MS. (WVUE) - Camille's greatest impacts were along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Steve Treutel survived the storm in Hancock County.
The Treutel home was just about two blocks from the beach. The perfect playground for a nine-year old boy and where Steve Treutel’s fascination with weather begins.
He said, “When you go through an experience so severe as that so young in your life you're either going to go one way or another. Either you are going to be extremely afraid of it. You are going to move away from anything around hurricanes or you're going to draw yourself into it as a passion. I think I probably chose the latter route.”
As Camille's surge moved in Treutel and his brother laid in bed in their Bay Saint Louis home.
“Seeing like an aquarium with water building up on the outside of the window we thought it was rain,” he said.
His mother's account from The Daily Herald on the storm's 20th anniversary tells a frightening tale.
“The Treutels, their six children who range in age from one to eleven and the parents retreated to the attic after witnessing their floating automobile circling the home according to Penny Treutel.”
For the children, Treutel says it was mostly an adventure. He said, “I was too naive to be afraid.”
His mother's recollection was more dire. The Daily Herald reported, “Not knowing if the water would reach their safe retreat Dave Treutel forced a hole in the attic with his shoulder in case the family needed to escape. He also waded through chest deep water to retrieve the family boat.”
The wind still stands out. Treutel said, “It was like the sound of freight trains just constant wind. Amazing. I was probably afraid of that more than the water or anything else because it was something you've never ever heard before. The sound of chunk, chuck up against the brick.”
Then a break in the winds. He said, “We did experience the eye. We could hear folks from probably a half of mile away screaming for help and it was a ‘Help! Help! We need help!’ and there wasn't anything that we could do. It made me feel pretty insubstantial.”
Four feet of water flooded his home. He said, “The trees and all were completely bare. All the leaves were blown off and a lot of the trees were gone. It was like a whole new dawn. Things were never going to be the same.”
For the Treutels and so many along the Gulf Coast.
