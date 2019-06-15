Woman dies in early morning crash in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish early Saturday morning left the driver dead and her car hidden from view until hours later.
Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Changela Knox, 26, of Greensburg.
Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 43 near Guy Road. They said they believe it happened around 4:30 a.m., but the vehicle was not seen until around 9:45 a.m.
Sr. Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP said the investigation so far show Knox was headed north on LA 43 in a 2015 Honda Accord. He added the car veered off the highway, Knox overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the opposite side of the road.
According to Dwight, the car went into a tree line and slammed into a large tree. He said the place where the car ended up was hidden behind several small trees and bushes.
Dwight noted investigators are still trying to figure out what initially caused the car to veer off the roadway.
He added Knox was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.
As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was obtained and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
