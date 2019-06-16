At least 27 football fields of trash collected in Louisiana

At least 27 football fields of trash collected in Louisiana
Litter (Source: Pexels)
By WAFB Staff | June 16, 2019 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 6:34 PM

(WAFB) - Over 60,000 cubic yards of trash was picked up in Louisiana last year, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

That is about the length of 27 football fields. The update came from a post published by the DOTD’s Facebook page, which stated about $9.2 million is spent on picking up litter.

The litter was picked up from the state’s drainage pipes, canals and culverts. The department said litter is not only unsightly but can clog drains and waterways, which is not ideal during a flash flood.

So be kind, and keep Louisiana litter-free.

#FactoidFriday DOTD picked up over 60,000 cubic yards of trash last year. Don't litter. Litter is not only unsightly, but it also clogs drainage pipes, canals and culverts, especially during flash flooding.

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Friday, June 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.