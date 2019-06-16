Man injured in River Ridge shooting

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in River Ridge that has left one man injured.
JPSO reported the shooting around 9:25 a.m.
According to investigators, a man is in guarded but stable condition at a local hospital after being shot in the 100 block of Midway Drive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
