Nicondra: Rain chances increase for the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This is the final stretch into the Summer solstice on Friday June 21st. It’s the astronomical start of summer and technically the longest day of sun for the year in the northern hemisphere. The weather will definitely match the calendar with plenty of heat and daily storms. Monday through mid-week look for even higher than average coverage with lots of moisture available and a couple of waves of energy moving through the jet stream to help trigger storms in addition to the heat. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Areas that see the rain early enough will get a bit of a break on temps.