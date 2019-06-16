NOPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in Central City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Central City Saturday night (June 15), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said the shooting was reported near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Washington Avenue around 8:06 p.m.
Both victims were brought to University Medical Center, where one of the women was pronounced dead. As of 9:20 p.m., the second woman’s condition was not known, but Scheets said she is 27-years-old.
No additional information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX 8 as this breaking story develops, this post will be updated as more details become clear.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.