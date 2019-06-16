Sunshine Bridge reopens after getting hit by tanker ship

(Source: Thomas, Rachael)
By Josh Auzenne | June 16, 2019 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 3:46 PM

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Sunshine Bridge is now open after a ship hit it Sunday afternoon, forcing its closure, according to authorities.

The bridge reopened around 3:45 p.m.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the bridge was hit by a tanker ship. LSP reported the ship hit the center portion of the bridge just before 2 p.m.

The US Coast Guard and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) shut down the bridge until it could be inspected.

The bridge was fully closed for a few months after getting hit on Oct. 12, 2018 by a barge carrying a crane.

