US measles outbreak reaches over 1,000

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The measles outbreak in the United States has reached over 1,000 reported cases as of June 6, 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Currently, there are 28 states who have reported measles cases this year, Louisiana is not on the list.
The CDC says that measles is highly contagious and can be spread in various ways:
- The majority of people who have measles were unvaccinated.
- Measles is still common in many parts of the world.
- Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S.
- Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.
- Cough and sneezes from a person infected with measles
They say the symptoms of measles include,
- high fever (may spike to more than 104°).
- cough.
- runny nose.
- red, and watery eyes.
To prevent catching measles, the CDC recommends receiving an MMR vaccine for children with their first dose starting at 12-15 months old and then their second dose at ages 4-6 years old. As for teens and adults who have not had an MMR vaccine, the CDC recommends they get vaccinated as soon as possible.
