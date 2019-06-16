Washington Ave. bar robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects after a Washington Avenue bar was robbed Saturday afternoon.
Police say the robbery happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Washington Ave.
According to investigators, two men entered the business and walked behind the bar. The first suspect pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money. The second suspect ordered everyone else in the building to go into the bathroom. He then walked behind the bar, grabbed the tip jar and fled the business with the first suspect.
Police describe the first suspect as a heavy set black male wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. The second suspect is described as a black male with a medium build and a light complexion wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.