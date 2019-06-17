Abita announces Strawberry Lager now available year-round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, announced its seasonal favorite, Abita Strawberry Lager, will now be available all year long.
As one of Abita’s most anticipated seasonal offerings, the beer’s availability will increase from three months out of the year to 365 days per year.
“We created Strawberry Lager 15 years ago for a local strawberry festival and it took off immediately, becoming one of our most sought-after season brews. It was the first strawberry beer produced in the state. Fans have made it clear that they want it year-round, and we now have the capacity to make it year-round,” said David Blossman, president and CEO of Abita Brewing Co.
Abita says it’s the only beer brewed with Louisiana strawberries and is made with Pilsner and Wheat malts and Vanguard hops, resulting in a light gold lager with a subtle strawberry flavor and smell.
Abita says their team works closely with farmers to make sure enough berries are harvested throughout the year, allowing the brewery to craft the delicious beer year-round.
“We harvest the strawberries at the end of the crop year at the point when they are the sweetest, which enables the beer to have such a distinct flavor. We will use about 120,000 pounds of strawberries to be able to deliver Strawberry year-round,” said Brewmaster Mark Wilson.
The lager is available in glass bottles, as well as 12 oz and 19.2 oz cans, and quarter and half draft kegs. The beer is sold at bars, grocery stores, liquor stores, restaurants, and convenience stores across the country. Click here for where to buy.
Patrons can taste Abita Strawberry and other Abita brews at the brewery’s Tap Room in Covington. Tours are available throughout the week. Click here for more.
