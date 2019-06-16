Coroner identifies man fatally crushed by truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a Shreveport resident as the man who died after his vehicle ran over him.
He is 77-year-old John E. Pettaway.
The accident occurred just minutes after midnight Saturday in the 8100 block of the Keatchie-Marshall Road in Keatchie, the coroner’s office reports.
It has been reported that Pettaway got out of his truck to close a gate but the vehicle was not in park. He was found pinned under the tires.
Pettaway was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.
An autopsy has been scheduled there.
