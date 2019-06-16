Coroner identifies man fatally crushed by truck

He reportedly got out of the vehicle to close a gate but the truck was not in park

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 77-year-old John E. Pettaway, of Shreveport, as the man who died after his vehicle apparently ran over him just before midnight June 15. [Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By KSLA Digital Team | June 16, 2019 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 9:51 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a Shreveport resident as the man who died after his vehicle ran over him.

He is 77-year-old John E. Pettaway.

The accident occurred just minutes after midnight Saturday in the 8100 block of the Keatchie-Marshall Road in Keatchie, the coroner’s office reports.

It has been reported that Pettaway got out of his truck to close a gate but the vehicle was not in park. He was found pinned under the tires.

Pettaway was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy has been scheduled there.

