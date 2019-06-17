Former Smith Co. deputy sheriff arrested for sexual contact with inmate

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Smith County deputy sheriff has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of having sexual contact with an inmate, without the inmate’s consent, at the Smith County Jail.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Luis M. Quesada, the indictment states that 43-year-old Charles Drew Johnson of Magee allegedly had sexual contact with the inmate on four separate occasions from April through November 2016.
The indictment also alleges that Johnson’s conduct resulted in bodily injury to the victim and included aggravated sexual abuse.
Johnson appeared for an arraignment Monday. The case is scheduled for trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III on August 5 in Jackson.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.
