FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #27: Pelicans-Lakers Trade Aftermath

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A four-and-a-half month saga came to a close Saturday as the Pelicans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers and in return, received three players, three draft picks and a pick swap.
This episode covers every aspect of the trade from Davis forcing his exit to the assets the Pelicans are acquiring and how the draft and free agency will be affected.
Chris Hagan’s instant reaction to the trade:
“I think it felt like it was inevitable as the week went on because it just felt like if Boston really was serious about making Jayson Tatum available, that would have happened, that would have been a no-brainer.”
Hagan on the new-look Pelicans’ outlook:
“The position that they’re in, with Zion Williamson coming in right now, and coming in to a team that can have some success right away, is a lot better than what first picks usually come into. They usually come into situations where you’re the guy, you have to take care of the team, you’re a 19-year-old kid, good luck, hope you can score 30 a game and maybe win 20 games this year. That’s not the case for Zion. He’s got plenty of support, plenty of guys who can line up beside him and that he can learn from, be true professionals. If I had to choose a handful of guys that I would want a young kid to learn from to be a star in the league, Jrue Holiday would be among them as a leader and a standup guy.”
