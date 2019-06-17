FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #27: Pelicans-Lakers Trade Aftermath

“The position that they’re in, with Zion Williamson coming in right now, and coming in to a team that can have some success right away, is a lot better than what first picks usually come into. They usually come into situations where you’re the guy, you have to take care of the team, you’re a 19-year-old kid, good luck, hope you can score 30 a game and maybe win 20 games this year. That’s not the case for Zion. He’s got plenty of support, plenty of guys who can line up beside him and that he can learn from, be true professionals. If I had to choose a handful of guys that I would want a young kid to learn from to be a star in the league, Jrue Holiday would be among them as a leader and a standup guy.”