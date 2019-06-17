Jefferson Parish announces Carnival changes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials announced changes to next year’s Family Gras parade lineup Monday (June 17), which will feature two different krewes -- one a Jefferson Parish staple and the other brand new.
The Magical Krewe of MadHatters will make its debut on the first Saturday of the Jefferson Parish Carnival festivities, according to Councilwoman Jennifer VanVraken and Violet Peters, the CEO and president of the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Rolling behind the new parade will be the Krewe of Centurions, which has been parading in Jefferson Parish for four decades. In the past, Centurions has rolled on the second Friday.
Joey and Gwen Lacoste are leading the MadHatters, which is inspired by Alice in Wonderland and expected to feature bring lights, colorful floats and live music. Instead of the traditional king, the parade will honor Bobby Hebert as the krewe’s inaugural MadHatter. The krewe announced their first Alice will be Amanda Shaw.
Both parades will end at Clearview Center for Family Gras.
