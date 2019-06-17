La. Gov. Edwards requests federal fisheries disaster declaration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he has requested a federal fisheries disaster declaration for Louisiana from the U.S. Department of Commerce following impacts of the spring flood flight on the fishing industry in Louisiana.
Many people keeping an eye on the seafood industry said there are troubling rates among oysters, declining fish catches, crabs and shrimp.
Gov. Edwards outlined the problems in a letter to Wilbur Ross, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“Such a declaration of a federal disaster for Louisiana may help in obtaining federal financial assistance for our fishers, processors, docks, and for the state to help rehabilitate the important fishery species upon which our seafood industry relies,” Edwards wrote.
The Governor cited findings from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that show negative impacts on the fishing industry in his letter to Secretary Ross.
The spillway was opened twice this year.
Click here to read Edwards’ entire letter.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.