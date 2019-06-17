Nicondra: Spotty Storms Continue Through Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few strong storms are brewing across the area with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Expect most locations to get a shower or two before the end of the day with plenty of moisture available. An upper level disturbance will keep rain chances high through the next couple of days before high pressure returns. The sinking air with high pressure will make it harder for storms to develop towards the end of the week. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm with highs in the low 90s and lows in the middle 70s.