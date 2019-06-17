RECALL: Lay’s potato chips pulled from shelves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Consumers with milk allergies could end up having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction after eating certain bags of Lay’s potato chips.
Frito-Lay announced a recall Friday, June 14 on 7 3/4 oz. bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips which may contain undeclared milk. Bags of Lay’s potato chips distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming are being recalled.
Recalled bags of Lay’s can be identified by a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.
Frito-Lay initiated a recall on it’s product after several bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips.
