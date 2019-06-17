Stormy start to the work week

You’ll want to keep the umbrella close as scattered storms are likely Monday. Heavy rain, lightning, and brief, gusty winds are possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will climb to near 90 for most, but those that receive rain early may not get out of the 80s.
Overnight, the skies will dry out and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s on both sides of the Lake.
We’ll have a repeat tomorrow with another decent chance for showers and storms. Rain chances will gradually fall toward the end of the week, but some daily afternoon storms are still possible. As rain becomes more spotty, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s by the late week and weekend.
