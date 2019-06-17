Sucre’ closes down after 13 years in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sucre’, a bakery known for its macarons, chocolates and other treats is closing its doors after 13 years of business.
The bakery sent out a short press release Monday thanking its customers for its patronage.
“Over the past year, our executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability,” the release said. “It is with profound sadness that we must notify you that we are closing effective Monday, June 17, 2019.”
The Sucre’ board of manager say they will be “forever grateful” for customer support.
The closings include three stores and a restaurant.
