Victims fight back as gunman robs them in St. Roch area, police say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three men and a woman were robbed and pistol whipped by a gunman in the St. Roch area, but not before the victims were able to hit the robber with a bottle, according to an initial police report.
The victims were in the 1100 block of St. Roch Ave. around 2:08 a.m. on Monday. Three of them were walking in the parking lot when they were approached by an unknown male who demanded there property, the NOPD report said.
One of the victims hit the man with a bottle. The gunman shot that woman in the leg. Then a second victim was hit in the head with a gun before the person took her bag.
A third victim saw the incident from across the street and attempted to help, but that woman was also hit with the gun and her bag was stolen.
The fourth victim ran away and was able to call for help, police said.
If you have any information about the crime, please call 504-822-1111.
