Woman accused of Plaquemines Parish violent home invasion arrested

Buras, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused in a Plaquemines Parish violent home invasion has been arrested, according to Sheriff Gerald Turlich.
Tyeshia Thomas, 25, of Hattiesburg, Miss. Was charged with felony home invasion for the allaged May 30 crime that happened in the Buras area. Deputies responded to the 37000 block of Highway 11 after receiving a complaint of a possible home invasion. PPSO District 2 Patrol deputies arrived to discover an elderly, blind female inside the residence that had been severely injured.
Detectives announced Thomas as a suspect and arrested her near the scene of the crime. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment for significant injuries.
“The nature of this crime is monstrous and disturbing,” Turlich sad. “This type of violent behavior will never be tolerated and we will work with our partners at the District Attorney’s Office to assure this crime is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The circumstances and motive surrounding the incident are currently under investigation with the possibility of additional charges being filed against Thomas.
Thomas is being held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.