Austin Nola gets the call from Seattle, collects first MLB hit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Catholic High star Austin Nola made his Major League Baseball debut with the Seattle Mariners Sunday against the Oakland A's.
Nola, who went 1-for-2 from the plate, singled in the third inning earning his first MLB career hit and scored a run helping the Mariners to a 6-3 victory.
Seattle recalled Nola from Class AAA Tacoma, where he was batting .327 with 15 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 37 RBI.
He played in 233 games, with 219 starts, at LSU between 2009-2012.
He hit .296 with 49 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs, 155 RBI, 164 runs and 11 stolen bases with the Tigers.
The Miami Marlins selected Nola in the 5th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
