Entergy outages leave thousands without power in Jefferson Parish
June 17, 2019 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As thunderstorms and heavy rains moved through the area, more than 17,000 Entergy costumers lost power Monday night (June 17). By 8:45 p.m., the number of outages had decreased to 15,000.

The majority of the outages were on the Westbank, but roughly 2,800 Metairie customers were also affected.

For a more detailed map of the outages, click here: Entergy Outage Map.

As of 8:20 p.m. roughly 850 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish were without power. By 8:45 p.m., that number had reached 10,050.

