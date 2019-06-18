Entergy outages leave thousands without power in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As thunderstorms and heavy rains moved through the area, more than 17,000 Entergy costumers lost power Monday night (June 17). By 8:45 p.m., the number of outages had decreased to 15,000.
The majority of the outages were on the Westbank, but roughly 2,800 Metairie customers were also affected.
For a more detailed map of the outages, click here: Entergy Outage Map.
As of 8:20 p.m. roughly 850 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish were without power. By 8:45 p.m., that number had reached 10,050.
