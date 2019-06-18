FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #28 - Michael Thomas Negotiations & Saints Mailbag

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are reportedly in negotiations to make Michael Thomas the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. This episode of the FOX 8 Overtime podcast looks at how much Thomas should make and why the promising signs of this negotiation are a sign of good times for the franchise.
Sean Fazende on possibly getting a deal done before training camp:
“It’s an artificial deadline perhaps, the start of training camp, how often do they talk, obviously they’re at the break right now so it seems like it would be a good time to get this taken care of but they do have a window here and if you’ve ever followed Saints negotiations led by Mickey Loomis in the past, you know he is as patient as they get when it comes to negotiations but the good news is it certainly seems like everybody is on the same page as far as who Michael Thomas is as a player and the want to get it done.”
Fazende on when he would start to worry about a deal not getting done:
“If this thing lingers into training camp, then I think you have an issue because that feels like you’ve had all this time and you still you can’t come up with a number then I think you have an issue but if you get this thing done by the first day of training camp then I think it’s a good sign, win-win for everybody, this is how we take care of our own.”
