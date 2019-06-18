Heavy rain, strong winds possible Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We’ll have showers and storms around again today, so keep the umbrella close by.
Heavy rain, lightning, and brief strong wind gusts are all possible in a few of these storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90, which is around average for this time of year.
By Wednesday, storm coverage will decrease and it will be quite hot with temperatures in the low 90s. The heat index will hover around 100 most afternoons.
A little drier and a little hotter for the weekend with plenty of sun and highs in the mid 90s.
