JPSO: 2 killed in Metairie double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in Metairie Tuesday afternoon (June 18), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
Few details were immediately available, but a JPSO spokesman said the shooting was reported near the intersection of North Starrett Road and West Metairie Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Both victims were male, JPSO said.
Investigators appeared to focus on a white SUV, where two bodies remained inside. The windows of the vehicle seemed to be shot out.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and no motive or suspects were known Tuesday evening. In the past 24 hours, a total of four people have been shot in that area, three fatally, including the two on Tuesday.
Lopinto said it was not clear whether or not the shootings are connected. He said they are working “several leads,” but were not able to disclose any additional information.
According to Lopinto, the murder rate in Jefferson Parish is “very low" and the amount of violence in the past 24 hours is alarming. However, he said their investigators solve a very high rate of their cases and is confident the same will be true for this one.
“Anytime you have a murder here -- in this neighborhood, or any other neighborhood -- it’s a rare occurrence,” he said. “So to have three of them within a 24 hour period, within a mile and a half [of one another] is obviously very rare.”
Lopinto said all but one of the murders reported in Jefferson Parish this year have been solved.
No additional information was immediately available. FOX 8 will update this post as more details become clear.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.