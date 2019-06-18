JPSO: 2 killed in Metairie double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in Metairie Tuesday afternoon (June 18), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
Few details were immediately available, but a JPSO spokesman said the shooting was reported near the intersection of North Starrett Road and West Metairie Avenue. Both victims were male, JPSO said.
