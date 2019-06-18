Louisiana now accepting permits for retailers to begin selling CBD

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana is now accepting permits for retailers to begin selling CBD after the bill was signed by Governor Edwards. Lawmakers are now working to regulate the hemp product.
According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, retailers who receive permits will not be allowed to sell CBD that can be smoked or added to any alcoholic beverage.
It also can't be added to food unless approved by the FDA.
CBD also can’t be marketed as a dietary supplement, and packaging cannot make any medical claims.
Lawmakers are now working with the ATC to help current CBD retailers transition to the new law.
While there is some evidence to suggest CBD can help ease the effects caused by anxiety, epilepsy, or autism, some doctors say it needs to be researched more.
Those who receive approval will only get temporary permits that will expire in February of next year. Permanent approval will only be given after the Louisiana Department of Health signs off on the retailer’s product.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.