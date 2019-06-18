Man pleads guilty to raping his ex-girlfriend in 2017

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 38-year-old man from Mississippi pleaded guilty Tuesday (June 18) to raping his ex-girlfriend in New Orleans East in 2017, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Phillip Martin was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, but instead agreed to plead guilty as charged to one count of second-degree rape, the DA said. In exchange for his plea, Martin was sentenced to 20 years in state prison by ad hoc Criminal District Judge Dennis Waldron. According to the DA, the sentence was approved by Martin’s victim.
If Martin had gone to trial instead of pleading guilty, he would have faced a sentence of up to 40 years.
According to the DA, Martin and the victim dated for a total of 10 years, but broke up in 2015. The woman gave a victim impact statement ahead of Martin’s sentencing, and said she left Martin because he physically abused her -- abuse she had reported to police.
Even after their breakup, the victim said Martin continued to contact her and visit her in attempts to rekindle their relationship, but the victim said she repeatedly declined.
On the morning of Jan. 26, 2017, Martin showed up uninvited to the victim’s job, where she was working alone. According to the DA’s office, Martin forced his way into the facility, grabbed the victim by her neck and raped her. He also struck her several times in the back of the head, the DA said, and then left her bleeding on the floor.
Martin was previously accused of assaulting and strangling the same woman, and was convicted on felony domestic battery charges in 2011. At the time, then Criminal District Judge Terry Alarcon gave Martin an 18-month suspended sentence, 18 months of probation and ordered him to attend anger management classes.
Arthur Rowe and Beth Sgrow, two attorneys with the Orleans Public Defender’s office, represented Martin in court Tuesday. Assistant district attorney Sarah Dawkins prosecuted the case.
