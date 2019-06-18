Memorial service arrangements announced for Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Memorial services have been set for Mac “Dr. John” Bebennack, the iconic New Orleans musician who died June 6 at 77.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday (June 22) at the Orpheum Theatre from 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
A private memorial will be broadcast live on WWOZ from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. A second line will begin after the private memorial at the Orpheum Theater.
His colorful musical career began in the 1950s when he wrote and played guitar on some of the greatest records to come out of the Crescent City, including recordings by Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Joe Tex, Frankie Ford and Allen Toussaint.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.