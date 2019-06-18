MISSING: Active search for two young boys in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (WVUE) - Two young bothers have been missing from their Livingston Parish home since Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s department.
Jacob Garsee, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen just before 6 p.m. near their house off Glascock Ln. in Walker.
The family contacted the sheriff for assistance after the boys wandered off while doing yard work. The home is near a wooded area.
The LSPO and other first responders are actively searching the area.
“We do not suspect foul play at this hour,” Sheriff Jason Ard.
DETAILS ON BOYS:
Jacob Garsee 3/16/07, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 5-2, 155lbs, scar on right eyebrow closest to the nose, last seen wearing black sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Riley Garsee 6/29/08, white male, light blonde hair, blue eyes, 4-9, 80-90lbs, last seen wearing blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.