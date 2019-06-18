Nicondra: Drier conditions for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a stormy start we are seeing a much less active afternoon. Plenty of moisture is still in place, but the main energy allowing for thunderstorms to develop is moving east. We will still have the opportunity for some rain into the evening, but it won’t be as widespread. Wednesday look for more afternoon storms with some becoming strong. Expect high pressure to take over by the end of the week which will mean even less rain, but warmer temperatures with highs in the low to middle 90s.