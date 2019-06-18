Police: Mother of teen killed in rollover crash could face criminal charges

According to a police, 38-year-old Viola Oliver was driving on Interstate 55 around 9:30 p.m. when she ran off the road, flipping the car four to five times before it came to rest upside down on the service road. Three children were in the car -- Oliver’s 15-year-old son, Solomon Short, her 3-year-old daughter and her 7-year-old niece, police said.