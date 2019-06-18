Severe bug swarming reported on Causeway Bridge

Causeway officials said Monday (June 17), that they received close to 50 calls for assistance over the weekend due to the swarms, which experts said are non-biting midges. According to Carlton Dufrechou, the Causeway’s general manager, most drivers calling for help said they couldn’t see out of their windshields. He said officers gave them water to wash their windshields if they were out of wiper fluid, but there was nothing much else they could do.