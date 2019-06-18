Suspect in New Orleans police drugstore shootout appears in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A magistrate judge has appointed a public defender for 26-year-old Richard Sansbury.
He is one of two suspects arrested after an attempted robbery and shootout at a Prytania St. CVS Monday (June 17).
Sansbury is accused of tying up a store clerk with another man and then robbing the store of a trash bag filled with pills. A New Orleans Police Department report says that the pair then engaged in a shootout at the front of the store with 3 responding NOPD officers.
One officer was wounded as was Sansbury and the second suspect. Sansbury was booked in to Orleans Parish jail on charges of attempted robbery and three counts of attempted murder on a police officer.
Sansbury is from Indianapolis.
Police say this case is part of a larger investigation.
