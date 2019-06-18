Victim shot after scuffle with gunman during attempted robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police say an attempted armed robbery victim was shot in the leg during a fight with a gunman in Gentilly.
The shooting happened Monday (June 17) around 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Elysian Fields Ave. and Mirabeau Ave.
According to an initial police report, the gunman opened the 22-year-old victim’s passenger door, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.
The victim tried to grab the man’s weapon but was shot during the scuffle.
The gunman ran away, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.