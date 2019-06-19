African dust shutting down the tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The tropics continue to remain quiet which is not unusual for the month of June. However a large dust plume is moving into the Caribbean and that will make it even harder for any development there.
Some of this may reach the Gulf of Mexico next week. This usually happens here once or twice each summer and the most likely time period is late June and July. The impacts are hazy skies.
It is interesting to note that there have been no storms in the Eastern Pacific (off Mexico) so far this season. The Pacific season begins on May 15th. According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University, only two seasons since 1966 have had their first named storm after June 21st. Those years are 1969 and 2016.
