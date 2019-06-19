After Further Review: Saints 53-man roster projection

The Saints wide receiver group will be an interesting one to watch this training camp.
By Sean Fazende | June 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It’s never easy putting together a roster projection based off what we see in the offseason program. The circumstances are just not real football. Normally, my first one comes right before training camp. This year, though, I decided to publish it a little early.

QB (3)

Drew Brees

Teddy Bridgewater

Taysom Hill

The quarterback room is in really good hands.

RB (5)

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

Dwayne Washington

Devine Ozigbo

Zach Line

One could make a legitimate case for just four players at this position. This projection has five because Washington can help with special teams and Ozigbo could be a true short-yardage, power runner that could find a role.

WR (6)

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn Jr.

Tre’Quan Smith

Simmie Cobbs

Keith Kirkwood

Austin Carr

The first three are obvious. Behind them though is less clear. For this projection, I kept six receivers, but with Taysom Hill a contributor here, that might be a little high. Carr is an interesting player. He’s built in the mold of Lance Moore or Willie Snead but has yet to reach their levels of production. Still, he seems to be a favorite of Sean Payton, so he’s on for now. Kirkwood and Cobbs have nearly identical physical dimensions. With Kirkwood missing a portion of the offseason, Cobbs took advantage and made a lot of plays. In Cam Meredith’s case, he has to get healthy to have a chance. Don’t discount Rishard Matthews or even Cyril Grayson here either.

TE (3)

Jared Cook

Josh Hill

Alize Mack

One of the best competitions of training camp could come at the third tight end between Mack and Dan Arnold. Arnold has a year in the system; Mack made some big plays during the offseason. This projection has Mack winning the job but the race is pretty open.

Offensive Line (9)

Ryan Ramczyk

Terron Armstead

Erik McCoy

Nick Easton

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Cameron Tom

Will Clapp

Marshall Newhouse

The versatility of Easton and Peat makes this projection a little tricky. For instance, do the Saints keep a true backup tackle or kick Peat out to tackle should one get injured? And what does Easton’s versatility to play center and guard do for Clapp and Tom? For this projection, I kept all of them and included Newhouse as their true backup tackle. He was getting reps with the first team when Armstead was out this offseason.

DL (4)

Sheldon Rankins* (PUP possibility)

Malcolm Brown

Mario Edwards

David Onyemata

Taylor Stallworth

With Rankins likely headed to PUP, the four defensive tackles seem pretty obvious. The question is where do they subtract when Rankins returns?

DE (4)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Trey Hendrickson

Carl Granderson

This is probably the spot the team should look to add a veteran if possible for training camp. Jordan and Davenport are guarantees. Hendrickson received first team reps this offseason but will need a strong camp and preseason to stick. Granderson is an undrafted guy that also got first team reps and looked good without pads. However, my confidence is never high in evaluations of defensive lineman before the pads come on.

LB (6)

Alex Anzalone

DeMario Davis

A.J. Klein

Craig Robertson

Vince Beigel

Kaden Ellis

They could easily go just five linebackers here, but I kept seventh round pick Ellis on because of his versatility. For him to stick, he will have to contribute on special teams like Robertson and Beigel both do.

CB (6)

Marshon Lattimore

Eli Apple

P.J. Williams

Patrick Robinson

Justin Hardee

Marcus Sherels

Special teams gets Hardee and Sherels on this projection. Robinson vs. Williams at nickel is the second best battle of camp behind center. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson can see some snaps there as well. Don’t discount Kayvon Webster here either.

S (4)

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Chris Banjo

Chauncey Gardner Johnson

For this projection, sixth round pick Saquan Hampton was left off. But that could change with a solid training camp and preseason.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Thomas Morstead

Zach Wood

This room is pretty set.

