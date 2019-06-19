After Further Review: Saints 53-man roster projection

The first three are obvious. Behind them though is less clear. For this projection, I kept six receivers, but with Taysom Hill a contributor here, that might be a little high. Carr is an interesting player. He’s built in the mold of Lance Moore or Willie Snead but has yet to reach their levels of production. Still, he seems to be a favorite of Sean Payton, so he’s on for now. Kirkwood and Cobbs have nearly identical physical dimensions. With Kirkwood missing a portion of the offseason, Cobbs took advantage and made a lot of plays. In Cam Meredith’s case, he has to get healthy to have a chance. Don’t discount Rishard Matthews or even Cyril Grayson here either.