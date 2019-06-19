Daughters of alleged Barrette victim grieve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The daughters of one of Barrette’s alleged victims are angry and in shock this afternoon.
They are baffled by the randomness of a murder that took the life of a man they dearly loved.
“Why them...why that car, what did they do...he was a good man,” said daughter Nicole Robeau.
Nicky Robeau, 57, was one of two alleged victims of Sean Barrette, killed on West Metairie Avenue at North Starrett last night.
“He was going to get a part for her car, he was coming back home to fix my sister’s car,” said daughter Melissa Robeau-Romero.
His family says Robeau was a hard-working truck driver who would do anything for his family, including three daughters and 6 grandchildren.
“Now we got to go without a dad, my mom’s gotta go without a wife, my kids gotta go without their grandaddy,” said Melissa.
They are in shock at a murder that appears to have occurred at the hands of a man, who had no motive.
“It concerns me, that we have people on the streets like this knowing he was in a mental institution, just riding around shooting people and taking innocent people’s lives,” said Melissa.
While his daughters deal with the shocking events of the past 24 hours there’s a small measure of relief, thanks to a quick arrest.
"Absolutely happy with the quickness, and how it was handled, they did an awesome job," said Nicole.
But the arrest of the suspected killer will not return the father and grandfather they dearly loved.
“My dad was an amazing person, and he didn’t deserve this. He just wanted to take care of us, and now I don’t have my dad,” said daughter Kasey.
While grief stricken, Robeau’s family says they are happy that he recently got to see his youngest daughter graduate...something he was extremely proud of.
